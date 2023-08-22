Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مشاهد مرعبة... أطفال علقوا في عربة "تلفريك" في منطقة جبلية نائية! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
22-08-2023 | 13:00
لا يزال عدد من الطلاب ومعلمهم محاصرين في عربة تلفريك معلقة على ارتفاع كبير في الجو فوق واد عميق في باكستان منذ ساعات الصباح الأولى، بعد انقطاع أحد السلكين الحاملين لها.

فيما تسعى السلطات لتنفيذ عملية إنقاذ "بالغة الخطورة" تعرقلها الرياح العاتية، قبل حلول الظلام، وقد تمكنت من إنقاذ 4 صغار من أصل 7.
 
وكان مسؤولون أفادوا سابقا بأن الطلاب علقوا في التلفريك منذ الساعة السابعة صباحا (02:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) عندما كانوا متجهين إلى المدرسة في منطقة جبلية نائية في باتاجرام، على بعد 200 كيلومتر تقريبا شمالي إسلام أباد.

ولفت مظفر خان، وهو مسؤول إداري بمنطقة باتاجرام، إلى أن هناك سبعة طلاب ومعلما واحدا على متن العربة، على خلاف ما أبُلغ عنه سابقا بوجود ستة طلاب ومعلمين اثنين.

فيما أوضحت الهيئة الوطنية الباكستانية لإدارة الكوارث في بيان أن العربة تعطلت قبل أن ترسل السلطات طائرتي هليكوبتر عسكريتين، لتنفيذ عملية إنقاذ بعد أن باءت محاولات إصلاح العطل بالفشل. (العربية) 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
فيديو
