بعد نشر صورة جنائية لترامب.. نجله يستخدمها على طريقته اليكم ما أعلنه (صورة)

Lebanon 24
25-08-2023 | 01:51
أعلن دونالد ترامب جونيور، نجل الرئيس الأميركي السابق، أنه سيبدأ ببيع البضائع التي تحتوي على الصورة الجنائية لوالده.

جاء ذلك بعد أن نشر سجن مقاطعة فولتون بمدينة أتلانتا الأميركية الخميس، بيانات ترامب والتهم الموجهة إليه بعد أن سلم نفسه لسلطات إنفاذ القانون.
 
 
وكتب ترامب الابن عبر منصة "إكس": "لكي أكون واضحا، فإن كل الأرباح الناتجة عن بيع هذه البضائع في متجري عبر الإنترنت، ستذهب إلى صندوق الدفاع القانوني لمحاربة الطغيان والجنون الذي نراه أمامنا. وعلى عكس الكثيرين، لن أحاول الاستفادة من ذلك، ولكن سأبذل كل ما في وسعي لتقديم المساعدة".

وتشمل المجموعة المعروضة على الموقع قمصانا وأكوابا وملصقات عليها الصورة الجنائية للرئيس السابق.

وفي وقت سابق، سلم ترامب نفسه إلى سجن مقاطعة فولتون ليتم حجزه بتهم جنائية فيما يتعلق بالجهود المبذولة لإلغاء نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية لعام 2020 في جورجيا.

وقد أمضى حوالي نصف ساعة رهن الاعتقال وتم إخلاء سبيله بكفالة متفق عليها مسبقا بلغت قيمتها 200 ألف دولار.

وكانت المحكمة في ولاية جورجيا قد وجهت إلى ترامب و18 آخرين من مساعديه تهما بالتآمر من أجل إلغاء نتائج الانتخابات عام 2020.

وفي حال إدانته في القضية، قد يواجه ترامب عقوبة أقصاها السجن 20 عاما. (روسيا اليوم)
