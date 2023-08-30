Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو مرعب يُوثّق دهس رجل وحبيبته... شاهدوا ما حصل عندما كانا على الرصيف!

Lebanon 24
30-08-2023 | 05:09
أظهر مقطع فيديو في البرازيل، الشاب جوناثان ريبيرو 31 عاما، وصديقته 26 عاما، وهما يسيران مع كلبهما في ساو باولو، عندما توقفا فجأة لبيتبادلا القبل، واصطدمت بهما سيارة بالقرب من محطة وقود.

على إثر ذلك، تم نقل ريبيرو إلى مستشفى كامبو ليمبو في البرازيل حيث توفي متأثرا بجراحه، بينما أصيبت صديقته بكسر في الكتف وكدمات في رأسها وساقيها.

وأجرى عناصر الشرطة اختبار كحول للسائق، ليتبين أنه كان تحت تأثير الكحول، كما تم العثور على كمية من المخدرات داخل السيارة. وبعد استجوابه، أخبرهم أنه لا يتذكر الحادث. (العربية)
 
