عربي-دولي

توقّع مرعب لعالم الزلازل الهولنديّ.. هل تحصل هزّات أرضيّة قويّة في هذا الموعد؟

Lebanon 24
05-09-2023 | 11:05
توقع العالم الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس حدوث مجموعة من الهزات الأرضية القوية ما بين الخامس والسابع من أيلول تقريباً، وذلك بسبب التقارب الذي سيحدث في السادس من أيلول بين عطارد والزهرة. 
 
