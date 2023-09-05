توقّع مرعب لعالم الزلازل الهولنديّ.. هل تحصل هزّات أرضيّة قويّة في هذا الموعد؟

Today two planetary #conjunctions with #Mercury and #Venus converge with two #lunar conjunctions with #Jupiter and #Uranus. On 6 Sep another convergence with Mercury and Venus occurs. I expect a clustering of stronger tremors from approx. 5 to 7 Sep. pic.twitter.com/3MPWLdPbhx
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) September 4, 2023
