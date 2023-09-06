Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لحظات مرعبة.. وفاة شخص بين مراوح سفينة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
06-09-2023 | 08:00
Doc-P-1104681-638296051367125516.jpg
Doc-P-1104681-638296051367125516.jpg photos 0
توفي راكب، وصل متأخرا إلى عبارة يونانية، حينما سقط تحت مراوحها بعد عراك مع اثنين من طاقمها حاولا منعه من الصعود.

وأظهرت لقطات مروعة الضحية البالغ من العمر 36 عاما، والذي لم يتم الكشف عن اسمه، وهو يركض بسرعة نحو العبارة العملاقة "بلو هورايزون".

ولدى وصوله قفز إليها محاولا الصعود، لكن اثنين من طاقمها منعاه ودفعاه، فيما كانت العبارة تهم بالمغادرة.

وحاول الرجل للمرة الثانية الصعود على متن العبارة المتجهة إلى هيراكليون في جزيرة كريت، لكن هذه المرة كانت العواقب مدمرة حيث دفعه أفراد الطاقم بعنف إلى الخلف.

وفي مشاهد مروعة، فقد الرجل توازنه وسقط في البحر الهائج، وناضل من أجل البقاء فوق الماء، لكن قوة مراوح العبارة لم تسمح له بذلك، حيث يبدو أنها سحبته إلى الأسفل، وبعد فترة وجيزة تم انتشاله من البحر.
 
