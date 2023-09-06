Advertisement

عربي-دولي

عالم الزلازل الهولنديّ يُحذّر سكان 3 بلدان: كونوا في حالة تأهب

Lebanon 24
06-09-2023 | 09:34
قال عالم الزلازل الهولنديّ فرانك هوغربيتس عبر حسابه على منصّة "إكس"، إنّه "قبل أيام قليلة تم نشر مخطط التقلبات الذي يُشير إلى المنطقة الواقعة غرب البرتغال".
 
وأضاف: "أعتقد أن إسبانيا وإيطاليا يجب أن تكونا في حالة تأهب إضافي أيضًا".
 
 
عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

