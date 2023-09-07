Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قاتل "خطير للغاية" يهرب من السجن.. وفيديو يكشف الطريقة

Lebanon 24
07-09-2023 | 00:05
نشرت السلطات الأميركية الطريقة الغريبة للحظة هروب قاتل "خطير للغاية" من سجن في ولاية بنسلفانيا الأميركية.

وقالت قوات الولاية إن دانيلو سوزا كافالكانتي، 34 عاما، الذي كان يقضي حكما بالسجن مدى الحياة لقتله صديقته السابقة، هرب من سجن مقاطعة تشيستر قبل أسبوع.

ونشرت الشرطة في مقاطعة تشيستر، اليوم الخميس، فيديو من داخل السجن، يوضح لحظة هروب كافالكانتي الغريبة.

وتوجه كافالكانتي في الفيديو لحائطين متقاربين، وتسلق عليهما بخفة ومهارة، واضعا جسده بشكل أفقي، ليستمر بالصعود على الحائط بهذه الطريقة حتى وصل للأعلى.
 
 
 
ومنذ ذلك الحين، تم رصد القاتل 4 مرات على الأقل في دائرة نصف قطرها ميلين من بلدة بوكوبسون، مع استجابة الشرطة المحلية لأكثر من 100 إبلاغ من السكان.

وقال الرائد جورج بيفينز، نائب مفوض العمليات بشرطة ولاية بنسلفانيا، يوم الاثنين، إن الوكالة تولت الدور القيادي في التحقيق، وجلبت المزيد من التكنولوجيا والأفراد للمساعدة في المطاردة، بما في ذلك تشغيل الصوت. تسجيل من والدته من مروحية تقوم بتمشيط المنطقة.

وأُدين كافالكانتي في 16 آب الماضي بطعن صديقته السابقة ديبورا برانداو 38 مرة قاتلة أمام طفليها الصغيرين في عام 2021.(العربية)

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

فيديو
