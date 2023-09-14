Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مسؤول يُحرج مذيعاً مباشرة على الهواء... شاهدوا كيف ردّ على سؤاله (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-09-2023 | 16:45
A-
A+
Doc-P-1107438-638303075771832822.jpg
Doc-P-1107438-638303075771832822.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أثار سؤال مذيع بريطاني لضيفه الصيني حول مكانة الصين من بريطانيا رد فعل قاسياً وغير متوقع، انشغلت فيه مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بين معجب ومنتقد.

فقد بدأت القصة بعدما طرح المذيع أندرو مار سؤالا على المتحدث باسم الحزب الشيوعي الصيني، فيكتور جاو، في مقابلة على شبكة "إل بي سي" البريطانية، عن كيفية تعريف الصين لنفسها بالنسبة إلى المملكة المتحدة فهل هي "منافس، أم حليف، أم تهديد؟".

فجاء الجواب الصيني كالصاعقة على المضيف البريطاني بأنّ بريطانيا ليست منافساً، ولا خصماً، ولا عدواً للصين، مشدداً على أنها يجب أن تعرف حجمها على الساحة الدولية، وألا تبالغ في تقدير نفسها.

كذلك أوضح أنّه سيكون من المضلل تماماً أن تنظر بريطانيا إلى الصين على أنها منافسة، طارحاً السؤال على مضيفه "ما الذي تتنافس فيه بريطانيا مع الصين؟".

إلى ذلك قال المسؤول الصيني إن بريطانيا ليس من الممكن أن تتنافس مع بلاده في تصنيع المركبات أو توريد السيارات الكهربائية، خاصة أنها ستقود العالم في هذا المجال، مشيراً إلى أنها ستصبح أهم وأكبر مصنع لأشباه الموصلات، وستكون الأمة القائدة في ثورة الذكاء الاصطناعي، فهي لا تتنافس مع بريطانيا في ذلك. (العربية)
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:59 | 2023-09-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:00 | 2023-09-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:30 | 2023-09-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:02 | 2023-09-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:30 | 2023-09-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
19:00 | 2023-09-14
18:00 | 2023-09-14
16:59 | 2023-09-14
16:30 | 2023-09-14
16:20 | 2023-09-14
16:00 | 2023-09-14
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24