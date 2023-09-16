Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أقمار صناعية تكشف... هكذا حرّك زلزال المغرب الكارثي الأرض (صور)

Lebanon 24
16-09-2023 | 05:12
كشفت الأقمار الصناعية حجم الحركة الأرضية الناجمة عن الزلزال الذي بلغت قوته 6.8 على مقياس ريختر، والذي ضرب المغرب الأسبوع الماضي وأدى إلى مقتل الآلاف.

وتكشف قياسات الرادار التي أجراها قمران صناعيان أوروبيان ضمن كوكبة الأقمار الصناعية "Sentinel-1" قبل وبعد الكارثة، عن مدى تحوّل الصفيحتين أثناء الزلزال.

وبحسب هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية، بلغت الحركة الصعودية للسطح حدا أقصى قدره 15 سم، بينما في مناطق أخرى غرقت الأرض بما يصل إلى 10 سم.

وقالت وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية في بيان إن الصور التي تم الحصول عليها من قياسات الأقمار الصناعية تساعد العلماء وفرق الإنقاذ على تقييم الوضع ومخاطر الهزات اللاحقة.

وأوضحت سيمونيتا تشيلي، مديرة برامج مراقبة الأرض في وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية، في البيان: "إن الأقمار الصناعية التي تدور حول الأرض فريدة من نوعها من حيث قدرتها ليس فقط على توفير رؤية واسعة للمناطق المتضررة، ولكن أيضا توفير معلومات مفصلة للغاية. ويمكنها الرؤية من خلال السحب، وغالبا ما تستخدم أيضا لرسم خرائط الفيضانات الخطيرة. وفي حالة زلزال المغرب، تمثلت قيمة المهمة في قياس كيفية تغير السطح، وهو ما سيكون مهما بمجرد انتهاء الأزمة المباشرة، وبدء عملية الترميم".

وتم التقاط الصورتين المستخدمتين لإنشاء الصورة المرئية، المسماة مخطط التداخل، والتي ترصد إزاحة السطح في 30 اب، أي قبل أكثر من أسبوع على وقوع الزلزال، وفي 11 أيلول، بعد ثلاثة أيام من وقوع الكارثة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

