أقمار صناعية تكشف... هكذا حرّك زلزال المغرب الكارثي الأرض (صور)

Following the devastating #moroccoearthquake, @copernicusEU #Sentinel1 radar acquisitions from 30 August 2023 and 11 September have been combined to produce this interferogram, which is used to analyse how the ground has shifted as a result of the quake: https://t.co/cNvD6hVIhZ pic.twitter.com/Oa2qJvhLwf