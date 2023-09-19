Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد احتجاجه ضد كلمة رئيسي ورفع صورة لمهسا أميني.. توقيف مندوب "إسرائيل" لدى الأمم المتحدة

Lebanon 24
19-09-2023 | 23:17
Doc-P-1109111-638307877058003314.jpg
Doc-P-1109111-638307877058003314.jpg photos 0
أوقف عناصر الأمن المندوب الإسرائيلي لدى الأمم المتحدة جلعاد إردان، بعد احتجاجه ضد كلمة الرئيس الإيراني إبراهيم رئيسي أثناء دورة الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.

وقبل مغادرة الوفد الإسرائيلي لقاعة الجلسات أثناء كلمة الرئيس الإيراني، رفع المندوب الإسرائيلي صورة للفتاة مهسا أميني التي قتلت على يد الشرطة الإيرانية في 2022، كتب عليها "النساء الإيرانيات يستحقن الحرية الآن!".

وفور خروجه من القاعة أوقفه عناصر الأمن الذين يقومون بحراسة مبنى الأمم المتحدة، وأطلقوا سراحه بعد احتجازه لفترة قصيرة.
 
ولاحقاً انتقد إردان على موقع "إكس" المجتمع الدولي، بسبب توفير المنصة للرئيس الإيراني الذي وصفه بـ "قاتل شرير" و"سفاح طهران".


وأضاف أنه "غادر القاعة ليكون من الواضح أن إسرائيل تقف إلى جانب الشعب الإيراني".

ودعا المجتمع الدولي "لوقف الجنون ومنع القتلة والمعادين للسامية من التحدث أمام الأمم المتحدة".

يذكر أن إبراهيم رئيسي ألقى كلمته في إطار فعاليات الدورة الـ 78 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة التي افتتحت بنيويورك يوم الثلاثاء. وهاجم رئيسي في كلمته الولايات المتحدة، وحملها مسؤولية عدم الاستقرار في العالم. (روسيا اليوم)
