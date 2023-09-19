بعد احتجاجه ضد كلمة رئيسي ورفع صورة لمهسا أميني.. توقيف مندوب "إسرائيل" لدى الأمم المتحدة

New moral stain for the UN ‼️
When President Raisi of Iran, the “Butcher of Tehran,” began his speech, I waved a picture of Mahsa Amini, the innocent Iranian woman who was brutally murdered by the regime one year ago for not wearing a hijab “properly.”
Meanwhile, outside the UN… pic.twitter.com/ZVq80Zpt9N
— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) September 19, 2023
