عربي-دولي

كوارث في الولايات المتحدة.. هذا ما جرى في فرجينيا وجورجيا! (فيديو وصور)

Lebanon 24
24-09-2023 | 06:19
أصيب خمسة أشخاص بينهم أربعة قاصرين في حادث إطلاق نار في ولاية فرجينيا الأميركية أمس السبت، بحسب ما ذكرته الشرطة المحلية.

واكدت الشرطة في بيان لها أنها تحقق في حادث إطلاق نار أدى إلى إصابة أربعة قاصرين وشخص بالغ السبت في مدينة تشيسابيك بولاية فيرجينيا.

وقال البيان إنه بعد الساعة الخامسة مساء بقليل، تلقى الضباط بلاغا هاتفيا بشأن إطلاق نار في حي سكني، وقد نقل المصابون الخمسة إلى المستشفيات المحلية لتلقي العلاج، ولا يوجد حتى الآن أي مشتبه بتورطه في الحادث.
 
وفي وقت سابق السبت، قتل ثلاثة أشخاص إثر تعرضهم لإطلاق نار في مدينة أتلانتا بولاية جورجيا، وفقا للشرطة المحلية.

وقالت الشرطة إن الحادث وقع بالقرب من مركز تجاري، موضحة أن التحقيق الأولي أظهر أن إطلاق النار كان مستهدفا حيث اقترب رجل من شخصين وبدأ إطلاق النار عليهما، ورد أحدهما بإطلاق النار، ونتج عن ذلك مقتل جميع الأشخاص الثلاثة.
 
 


وأضافت الشرطة أن الدافع وراء الحادث لا يزال غير معروف. (روسيا اليوم)

عربي-دولي

