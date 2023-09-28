هزّتان أرضيتان ضربتا بلداً عربيّاً اليوم... هكذا علّق العالم الهولنديّ على حدوثهما

Two moderate tremors this morning in #Djibouti. As I stated in February, the major #earthquakes in #Turkiye have considerably changed tectonic stress distribution around the #Arabian plate. Tremors (not necessarily big) can be felt in places that usually do not experience them. pic.twitter.com/6qcnVkGoMp
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) September 28, 2023
Two moderate tremors this morning in #Djibouti. As I stated in February, the major #earthquakes in #Turkiye have considerably changed tectonic stress distribution around the #Arabian plate. Tremors (not necessarily big) can be felt in places that usually do not experience them. pic.twitter.com/6qcnVkGoMp