عربي-دولي

هزّتان أرضيتان ضربتا بلداً عربيّاً اليوم... هكذا علّق العالم الهولنديّ على حدوثهما

Lebanon 24
28-09-2023 | 05:10
في أوّل تعليق على الهزّتين الأرضيّتين اللتين ضربتا جيبوتي، قال العالم الهولنديّ فرانك هوغربيتس "هزتان متوسطتان صباح اليوم في جيبوتي. كما ذكرت في شباط، أدت الزلازل الكبرى التي ضربت تركيا إلى تغيير كبير في توزيع الضغط التكتوني حول الصفيحة العربية. يمكن الشعور بالارتعاشات (ليست كبيرة بالضرورة) في الأماكن التي لا تتعرض لها عادة".
 
