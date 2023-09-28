Advertisement

عربي-دولي

علاقة غرامية أطاحت بوزير... أنجب طفلاً من مذيعة أخبار شهيرة!

Lebanon 24
28-09-2023 | 05:52
على الرغم من مضي أشهر على إقالته، لا يزال اسم وزير الخارجية الصيني السابق تشين جانج، يسيل الكثير من الحبر.

فقد طفت إلى السطح مؤخراً معلومات جديدة حول العلاقة الغرامية التي جمعته بمذيعة شهيرة، وأدت إلى إطاحته من منصبه.

وتبين أن الوزير السابق ارتبط بعلاقة مع المذيعة الشهيرة فو شياو تيان، وأنجب منها طفلا في الولايات المتحدة.

وعمدت المحاورة المعروفة على قناة "فينيكس تي في" الصينية، ومقرها هونغ كونغ، إلى إنجاب طفلها عبر "تأجير الرحم" وفق ما أكد مقربون منها.

وقال شخصان يعرفان فو لشبكة "CNN" إنهما سمعا من أصدقاء مشتركين أنها أنجبت طفلاً من خلال تأجير الأرحام في الولايات المتحدة، على الرغم من أنهما لا يعرفان من هو الأب.

أما آخر تغريدة لفو على تويتر، فكانت في نيسان الماضي، حين شاركت صورة لوليدها وكتبت: "هذه كانت آخر مرة أسافر فيها بمفردي من لوس أنجلوس إلى العاصمة في زيارة عمل". وأردفت أن تلك الرحلة تحولت بكل ما حملته من سعادة وحزن إلى آخر مقابلة أجريها لصالح برنامج Talk with World Leaders". (العربية)
 
