عربي-دولي

عالم الزلازل الهولندي يُحذّر من الأيّام المقبلة: كونوا في حالة تأهب

Lebanon 24
11-10-2023 | 11:00
Doc-P-1116447-638326433334040093.jpg
Doc-P-1116447-638326433334040093.jpg photos 0
قال عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس": "الليلة يمكن أن يؤدي التقارب الوثيق لهندسة الكواكب إلى حدوث نشاط زلزالي كبير في الأيام المقبلة (بين 12-16 تشرين الاول). كونوا في حالة تأهب إضافي! وسوف أقوم بتحديث المناطق المحتملة بمجرد أن تكون لدينا مؤشرات جديدة". 
 
