صور فضائية تُظهر حجم هجوم حماس على إسرائيل... وآثار الدمار في غزة

Sentinel 2 satellite imagery of the conflict between Hamas and Israel from 7th Oct 2023. Red circles show likely fires. Source https://t.co/1DLOxAuBVS pic.twitter.com/sOe4RSAmdL
— BONUS (@TheDisproof) October 10, 2023
Sentinel 2 satellite imagery of the conflict between Hamas and Israel from 7th Oct 2023. Red circles show likely fires. Source https://t.co/1DLOxAuBVS pic.twitter.com/sOe4RSAmdL
#Haaretz #AviScharf✒️
"At 11:31 Saturday morning, five hours after Hamas’ attack began, a European Space Agency satellite passed over Israel and photographed the massacre’s aftermath in communities near the Gaza Strip.
Sentinel-2 is one of two twin Earth observation satellites… https://t.co/SLUxki09ID pic.twitter.com/cyJB4pnoQE
— Sébastien Lebret (@SbastienLebret8) October 11, 2023
#Haaretz #AviScharf✒️
"At 11:31 Saturday morning, five hours after Hamas’ attack began, a European Space Agency satellite passed over Israel and photographed the massacre’s aftermath in communities near the Gaza Strip.
Sentinel-2 is one of two twin Earth observation satellites… https://t.co/SLUxki09ID pic.twitter.com/cyJB4pnoQE