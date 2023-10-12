Advertisement

صور فضائية تُظهر حجم هجوم حماس على إسرائيل... وآثار الدمار في غزة

Lebanon 24
12-10-2023 | 13:06
وثقت صور أقمار اصطناعية ملتقطة من داخل إسرائيل ومن قطاع غزة، حجم الهجوم الذي شنته حماس، بالإضافة لآثار الدمار الذي لحق بالقطاع نتيجة الغارات الاسرائيلية.

ونشرت صحيفة "هآرتس" صورا التقطها القمر الصناعي "Sentinel-2" التابع لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية أثناء مروره فوق إسرائيل بعد نحو خمس ساعات من وقوع الهجوم.

وتظهر الصور دخانا ونيرانا تتصاعد من مواقع إسرائيلية نتيجة صواريخ حماس واشتباكات وعمليات حرق لمنازل وسيارات في عدد من الأحياء، بينها كيبوتس رعيم حيث قُتل المئات أثناء حضورهم حفل غنائي.

على الجانب الآخر نشرت شركة "ماكسار تكنولوجيز" الأميركية مجموعة جديدة من صور الأقمار الاصطناعية التي تظهر آثار الغارات الجوية الأخيرة التي استهدفت قطاع غزة ردا على هجوم حماس.

من خلال الصور يمكن ملاحظة حجم الدمار الهائل الذي لحق بمبان سكنية وتحول مناطق بأكملها إلى أنقاض. (الحرة)
 
غزة
 
 
غزة 2
 
 
 
19:24 | 2023-10-12
19:00 | 2023-10-12
18:30 | 2023-10-12
18:00 | 2023-10-12
16:54 | 2023-10-12
16:28 | 2023-10-12
