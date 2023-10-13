Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مسؤول إسرائيليّ ينفجر غضباً على الهواء ويُوبخ المذيع... ماذا سأله؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
13-10-2023 | 07:36
A-
A+
Doc-P-1117350-638328047754990842.jpg
Doc-P-1117350-638328047754990842.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
على وقع تصاعد العنف والغارات الإسرائيلية المكثفة على قطاع غزة، انفجر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق نفتالي بينيت غضباً على الهواء، وخرج عن طوره.

ففيما كان بينيت في مقابلة مباشرة مع قناة "سكاي نيوز" البريطانية، سأله المذيع عن أطفال غزة والرضع الذين سيلفظون أنفاسهم في المستشفيات إثر قطع إسرائيل الكهرباء والوقود عن القطاع، انفجر المسؤول السابق وتطاير شرراً.

وقال ساخراً: "هل تسألني حقا عن المدنيين الفلسطينيين في غزة؟!". وأردف "ما بالك، نحن نحارب النازيين".

كما أكد أن بلاده لن تعطي الماء والكهرباء لأعدائها، في إشارة إلى جميع الفلسطينيين في غزة.

وحين قاطعه المذيع لسؤاله عن المدنيين والأطفال، رفع بينيت صوته محتدماً، وقال "عار عليك.. عار عليك". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:43 | 2023-10-12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:22 | 2023-10-12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:48 | 2023-10-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:05 | 2023-10-12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:15 | 2023-10-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
02:00 | 2023-10-13
09:16 | 2023-10-13
09:00 | 2023-10-13
08:40 | 2023-10-13
08:30 | 2023-10-13
08:29 | 2023-10-13
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24