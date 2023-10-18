Advertisement

عربي-دولي

متظاهرون يقتحمون مبنى الكونغرس للمطالبة بوقف إطلاق النار في غزة

Lebanon 24
18-10-2023 | 15:32
اقتحم مجموعة من المتظاهرين مبنى الكونغرس الأميركي مساء اليوم، وطالبوا الولايات المتحدة بوقف النار في قطاع غزة، وذلك خلال مسيرة داعمة لفلسطين.
 
وبحسب ما أفادت به وسائل الإعلام الأميركية، قامت الشرطة باعتقال عدد من المتظاهرين الذي اقتحموا المبنى.
