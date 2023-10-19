بالصور... أميركا تُرسل المدمرة "يو إس إس كارني" إلى الشرق الأوسط

#ResoluteCommittedSuccessful
📸: The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) transits the Suez Canal, Oct. 18. Carney is deployed to the Middle East to help ensure maritime security & stability in regional waters. ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/P4Y9KJyW48
— U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) October 19, 2023
