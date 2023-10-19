Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالصور... أميركا تُرسل المدمرة "يو إس إس كارني" إلى الشرق الأوسط

Lebanon 24
19-10-2023 | 06:41
A-
A+
Doc-P-1120073-638333198446108565.jpg
Doc-P-1120073-638333198446108565.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قال الأسطول الخامس الأميركي، إنّ المدمرة "يو إس إس كارني"، المزودة بصواريخ موجهة، وصلت إلى الشرق الأوسط، في ظل تصعيد غير مسبوق بين إسرائيل والفصائل الفلسطينية في غزة.

وذكر الأسطول الخامس في حسابه على منصة "إكس"، أن إرسال المدمرة يأتي "للمساعدة في ضمان الأمن البحري والاستقرار بالمياه الإقليمية". (العربية)
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
10:00 | 2023-10-19
09:37 | 2023-10-19
09:30 | 2023-10-19
09:10 | 2023-10-19
09:00 | 2023-10-19
08:49 | 2023-10-19
فيديو
lebanon 24
17:30 | 2023-10-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24