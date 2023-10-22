Advertisement

توقّع زلزال تركيا المدمّر... أين اختفى العالم الهولنديّ؟

22-10-2023 | 07:09
نشر العالم الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس تغريدة عبّر فيها عن إستيائه وغضبه من استهداف الحسابات الخاصة به على منصة "إكس" وذلك منذ زلزال تركيا في شباط الماضي.

وقال: "تمّ استهداف حسابات "إكس" الخاصة بنا بشكل مستمر من خلال ملاحظات المجتمع إلى درجة أنها تعطل الجداول الزمنية لدينا بشدة".

وأضاف أنه قرر التوقف عن استخدام المنصة في الوقت الحالي، مشيراً إلى أن "الأشخاص الراغبين في متابعة آخر المستجدات المتعلقة في الزلازل يمكنهم متابعته على "يوتيوب" و"فيسبوك" و"تليغرام". 
 
 
