عربي-دولي

فيديو خطير ينتشر لرئيس مجلس النواب الأميركي الجديد... ماذا قال فيه؟

Lebanon 24
27-10-2023 | 13:04
بعد ساعات من انتخابه رئيساً لمجلس النواب الأميركي، شغل فيديو قديم وخطير لمايك جونسون آلاف المواطنين، حيث قال إن "الحكومة الفيدرالية، بما في ذلك مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، استخدمت "تويتر" وشركات التواصل الاجتماعي الأخرى لفرض رقابة على الأميركيين".

 وأضاف أن "الوثائق تظهر أن هناك تواصلاً بين "تويتر" ومكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي".

كما أردف أن "تويتر" كان في الأساس شركة تابعة لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي قبل أن يشتريها إيلون ماسك".

كذلك شدد على أن "ملفات "تويتر" يجب أن تكون موضع اهتمام الحزبين لكل عضو في الكونغرس وكل مواطن أميركي". (العربية)
 
 
عربي-دولي

فيديو

