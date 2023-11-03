Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منذ قليل.. زلزال هزّ المباني في نيودلهي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
03-11-2023 | 14:13
شعر سكّان نيودلهي، مساء اليوم الجمعة، بزلزال هزّ المباني، وفقاً لـ"رويترز".


وبلغت قوة الزلزال الذي ضرب النيبال وشعر به سكان نيودلهي، 6.4 درجات، بحسب المركز الوطني الهندي للزلازل.
 
