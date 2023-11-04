Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالصور.. حاملة الطائرات الأميركية "أيزنهاور" تصل إلى الشرق الأوسط

Lebanon 24
04-11-2023 | 16:44
A-
A+
Doc-P-1126554-638347348231585179.jpg
Doc-P-1126554-638347348231585179.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأميركية، السبت، أنّ أسطول حاملة الطائرات "أيزنهاور" وصل إلى الشرق الأوسط لزيادة التمركز الإقليمي.

وكانت حاملة الطائرات USS Gerald R. Ford وصلت مع سفن داعمة لها إلى شرق البحر المتوسط، في تشرين الأول الماضي، وتُعد أحدث حاملة طائرات في الولايات المتحدة والأكبر في العالم، ويوجد على متنها ما يزيد على 5 آلاف بحار.
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:38 | 2023-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:08 | 2023-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:48 | 2023-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:41 | 2023-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:20 | 2023-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
17:40 | 2023-11-04
17:27 | 2023-11-04
17:24 | 2023-11-04
17:00 | 2023-11-04
16:31 | 2023-11-04
16:21 | 2023-11-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24