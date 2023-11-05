Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منشور مثير للجدل عن مصر وفلسطين.. إليكم ما قاله عالم الزلازل الشهير!

Lebanon 24
05-11-2023 | 01:24
دخل خبير الزلازل المثير للجدل فرانك هوغربيتس في جدل تاريخي على منصة "أكس" حول تسمية "فلسطين" ونشوئها قبل قيام دولة إسرائيل بسنوات طويلة جدا تعود إلى مئات السنوات قبل الميلاد، وفق تعبيره.

فقد كتب في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس" أنه "قبل وجود مملكة إسرائيل كانت هناك مملكة مصر والتي كانت تشمل فلسيت (أي فلسطين) وفق ما أسماها المصريون قديماً".

وأضاف: "ربما يجب على المصريين استعادتها إذن؟"، مشددا على أن "قيام أي دولة عن طريق طرد السكان الأصليين يعد جريمة".

كما أشار في تغريد أخرى إلى أن المصريين القدماء كانوا يطلقون على فلسطين تسمية "بيلسيت" خلال 1500-1100 قبل الميلاد). وقال:" من هنا جاء اسم فلسطين.. قبل وجود أي أرض أو مملكة تسمى إسرائيل".

وأردف "أنا فقط أشير إلى هذا لأبين مدى سخافة الادعاء الصهيوني".
 
المصدر: العربية
