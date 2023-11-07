Advertisement

عربي-دولي

"زلة لسان" بشأن غزة تفتح النار على ترودو

Lebanon 24
07-11-2023 | 06:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-1127516-638349592444450343.PNG
Doc-P-1127516-638349592444450343.PNG photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
وقع رئيس الوزراء الكندي جاستن ترودو، في "مأزق"، بسبب زلة لسان حول الحرب في غزة، خلال حديث مع وسائل الإعلام قبل أيام.

وخاطب رئيس الوزراء الكندي وسائل الإعلام خارج سفارة كندا في الولايات المتحدة، بعد قمة "الشراكة الأميركية من أجل الازدهار الاقتصادي" الافتتاحية في واشنطن.

وخلال حديثه حول الحرب في غزة، كاد ترودو أن يطالب "بوقف إطلاق النار"، عن طريق الخطأ، ولكنه تذكر موقف بلاده والموقف الأميركي، الرافض لوقف إطلاق النار، وإيقاف القصف الإسرائيلي، فتراجع عن كلامه متلعثما.

وقال ترودو أمام الصحفيين في واشنطن: "نحن بحاجة إلى وقف.. نحتاج إلى رؤية هدنة إنسانية.. نحتاج إلى وقف مستويات العنف التي نشهدها".

Advertisement

واستبدل ترودو كلمة "وقف إطلاق النار" بعبارة "وقف مستويات العنف"، بالرغم من استخدامه كلمة Cease  التي تسبق في المصطلحات الحربية والسياسية كلمة Ceasefire، وتعني وقف إطلاق النار.

وقال مستخدمو الإنترنت، الذين شاركوا الفيديو على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إن هذه "الزلة" تدل على أن ترودو يجب أن يتخلص من المخاوف الدبلوماسية، والدعوة بوضوح إلى وقف إطلاق النار. (سكاي نيوز) 

المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:00 | 2023-11-07
07:41 | 2023-11-07
07:30 | 2023-11-07
07:00 | 2023-11-07
06:45 | 2023-11-07
06:45 | 2023-11-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24