"زلة لسان" بشأن غزة تفتح النار على ترودو

❗🇨🇦🇵🇸 Trudeau almost calls for peace in Gaza Strip before Canadian PM realizes he’s not allowed to use word "ceasefire".
Calls "humanitarian pause" as a phrase to go with, concerned that he's committed mistake of opposing America? #Trudeau #justintrudeau #Canada #Israel… pic.twitter.com/ZVxE4pzejQ
— The Macro Story (@themacrostory) November 4, 2023
