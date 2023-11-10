Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالصور.. شاهدوا خرائط تُظهر التوغل الإسرائيلي في قطاع غزّة!

Lebanon 24
10-11-2023 | 06:32
نشر موقع "وار مابر" خريطة لتوغل القوات الإسرائيلية شمال وجنوب قطاع غزة.

ووفقاً للخرائط التي نشرها الموقع المختص في تغطية أخبار الصراعات حول العالم، في الـ9 من تشرين الثاني الجاري، فقد تقدمت القوات الإسرائيلية بشكل ملحوظ شمال القطاع وجنوبه على طول الساحل.

وبحسب الموقع، لا يزال الممر الآمن الذي افتتحته القوات الإسرائيلية في القطاع لإجلاء المدنيين مفتوحا أمام حركة العبور لمدة 4-6 ساعات يومياً.

وبلغت حصيلة الشهداء في قطاع غزة أكثر من 10812 ألف قتيل وأكثر من 26 ألف جريح، فيما قتل في إسرائيل أكثر من 1500 شخص، وأصيب أكثر من 5 آلاف.

وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن عدد قتلى الجيش الإسرائيلي منذ بدء العملية البرية في قطاع غزة بلغ 35 قتيلاً، فيما وصل عدد قتلاه منذ 7 تشرين الأول إلى 355. (روسيا اليوم)
 
