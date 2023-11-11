نائبة أوروبية لرئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية: اغسلي يديك بدماء أطفال غزة (فيديو)

Israel has spent a month pounding Gaza into rubble and filling the streets with children's blood. With European and American weapons, and European and American support. Still @vonderleyen cannot even say the word: "ceasefire." This isn't just Israel's genocide. It's Europe's too. https://t.co/CtuWywBp2g pic.twitter.com/pWsrpSUIgU
— Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) November 10, 2023
Israel has spent a month pounding Gaza into rubble and filling the streets with children's blood. With European and American weapons, and European and American support. Still @vonderleyen cannot even say the word: "ceasefire." This isn't just Israel's genocide. It's Europe's too. https://t.co/CtuWywBp2g pic.twitter.com/pWsrpSUIgU