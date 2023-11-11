Advertisement

عربي-دولي

نائبة أوروبية لرئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية: اغسلي يديك بدماء أطفال غزة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-11-2023 | 01:17
هاجمت النائبة في البرلمان الأوروبي الأيرلندية كلير دالي، رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية السياسية الألمانية أورسولا فون دير لاين، باجتماع لأعضاء البرلمان الأوروبي.

وقالت دالي: "لقد أمضت إسرائيل شهراً كاملاً في تحويل غزة إلى أنقاض وملء الشوارع بدماء الأطفال بأسلحة أوروبية وأميركية، وبدعم أوروبي وأميركي".

واعتبرت أن إسرائيل ارتكبت مجازر بدعم أميركي وأوروبي، مشددة على أن وقف إطلاق النار بات مطلباً لا يكفي لإيقاف ما يجري.

كما شددت على أن الوضع في غزة لم يعد مجرد إبادة جماعية إسرائيلية، بل إنها أوروبية أيضاً، في إشارة منها إلى الموقف الأوروبي حيال ما يشهده القطاع.

وأضافت مخاطبة أورسولا فون دير لاين، أن رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية لا يهمها قتل فلسطيني كل 10 دقائق منذ أكثر من شهر، ولا قتل الصحفيين، واستهداف الممرات الإنسانية.

كذلك تابعت أن فون دير لاين تقول بما معناه للإسرائيليين "افعلوا ما شئتم، ولكن لا تقتلوا الأطفال المدنيين".

وأضافت أن على السياسية الألمانية أن تغسل يديها من دماء الأطفال الفلسطينيين، متابعة: "الإبادة في غزة ليست جرم إسرائيل فقط، بل جرمك أنت أيضا".

المصدر: العربية
