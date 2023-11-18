Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. روسيا تُدمّر طائرة أوكرانيّة في سماء موسكو

Lebanon 24
18-11-2023 | 23:41
أعلن رئيس بلدية العاصمة الروسية موسكو في وقت متأخر من يوم السبت أنّ أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية دمرت طائرة مسيرة أطلقتها أوكرانيا وكانت متجهة صوب موسكو.

وفي رسالة عبر تطبيق "تيليغرام"، قال رئيس البلدية سيرغي سوبيانين: "مبدئياً لا توجد أضرار أو إصابات نتيجة سقوط الحطام. خدمات الطوارئ في موقع الحادث".

ولفت إلى أنّ الطائرة المسيرة جرى تدميرها في بوغورودسكوي الواقعة على المشارف الشمالية الشرقية لموسكو، وفق ما نقلت "رويترز".

وأفاد مسؤولون أوكرانيون يوم السبت بأن روسيا أصابت بطائرات مسيرة منشآت بنية تحتية في أوكرانيا خلال الليل، مما تسبب في انقطاع الكهرباء عن أكثر من 400 بلدة وقرية في جنوب وجنوب شرق وشمال البلاد.

وهنأ الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي سلاح الجو على إسقاط ما قال إنها 29 من بين 38 طائرة مسيرة إيرانية الصنع من طراز شاهد في عدة مناطق أوكرانية بين الثامنة من مساء أمس الجمعة والرابعة صباح اليوم السبت.

وذكر زيلينسكي في خطابه المسائي المصور: "دقتكم يا رجال هي حرفيا ما تمنح الحياة لأوكرانيا"، لكنه حذر من أنه "كلما اقتربنا من فصل الشتاء، سيحاول الروس جعل الضربات أشد".

وأكدت وزارة الطاقة أن هناك ما يكفي من الكهرباء في المنظومة لتلبية احتياجات البلاد، لكن ضربات الطائرات المسيرة قطعت الكهرباء عن 1550 مستهلكا بسبب الأضرار التي لحقت بالشبكة.

وأفادت الوزارة في وقت سابق بأن الكهرباء انقطعت في 416 منطقة سكنية بمنطقة أوديسا في الجنوب وبمنطقة زابوريجيا في الجنوب الشرقي بسبب الهجمات.

وبحسب مسؤولين، فإن الطائرات المسيرة الروسية استهدفت أيضا كييف في الهجوم الثاني منذ بداية الشهر الجاري، مضيفين أنه تم إسقاط جميع الطائرات المتجهة إلى العاصمة لدى اقترابها.
 
