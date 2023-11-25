Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. أكبر بركان نشط في أوروبا يثور

Lebanon 24
25-11-2023 | 09:18
A-
A+
Doc-P-1134340-638365261447290393.jpg
Doc-P-1134340-638365261447290393.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
ثار بركان "إتنا" في جزيرة صقلية الإيطالية، الذي يعد البركان الأكثر نشاطا في أوروبا.
 
وتم إصدار تنبيه للرحلات الجوية، على الرغم من أن مطار فينشينزو بيليني الدولي في كاتانيا، أكبر مدينة في شرق صقلية، لم يتأثر بالنشاط البركاني، وفقا لوكالة الأنباء الإيطالية "أنسا".

 ووثقت مقاطع فيديو الحمم وهي تندفع من فوهة البركان الواقع على الساحل الشرقي للجزيرة الإيطالية والذي يعد أطول بركان في القارة الأوروبية ويتمتع بحالة نشاط مستمرة منذ عام 2013. (سكاي نيوز)

 
 
Advertisement
 

عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
11:59 | 2023-11-25
10:51 | 2023-11-25
10:32 | 2023-11-25
10:12 | 2023-11-25
10:00 | 2023-11-25
09:45 | 2023-11-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24