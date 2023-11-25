بالفيديو.. أكبر بركان نشط في أوروبا يثور

Sizzling hot lava streamed down from the snow-covered slopes of Mount #Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of the Etna Observatory issued a flight alert. #Volcano #sicily #Italy pic.twitter.com/DunTw166t3
— Our World (@MeetOurWorld) November 25, 2023
Sizzling hot lava streamed down from the snow-covered slopes of Mount #Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of the Etna Observatory issued a flight alert. #Volcano #sicily #Italy pic.twitter.com/DunTw166t3