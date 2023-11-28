Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد 16 يوماً... إنقاذ عمال علقوا في نفق منهار (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-11-2023 | 12:12
A-
A+
Doc-P-1135267-638367955920933659.jpg
Doc-P-1135267-638367955920933659.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
نجحت جهود الإنقاذ في إخراج عشرات العمال، بعد أن ظلوا عالقين لأكثر من أسبوعين في نفق منهار شمالي الهند.

وأظهرت لقطات فيديو اللحظات الأولى لخروج 41 عاملا من النفق، بعد جهود استمرت أكثر من 400 ساعة من أجل الوصول إليهم.

وتم إخراج كل عامل على حدة عبر ممر ضيّق، على نقالة ذات عجلات.

وظلت فرق الإنقاذ تحفر الركام يدويا، حتى نجحت في الوصول إلى العمال. (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
13:52 | 2023-11-28
13:29 | 2023-11-28
13:19 | 2023-11-28
13:17 | 2023-11-28
12:54 | 2023-11-28
12:31 | 2023-11-28
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24