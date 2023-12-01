Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أول كاميرا "360 درجة" في الفضاء تلتقط صورا مذهلة وعالية الدقة للأرض

Lebanon 24
01-12-2023 | 10:24
التقطت أول كاميرة بزاوية 360 درجة تم إرسالها إلى الفضاء، صورًا مذهلة وعالية الدقة للأرض لم يسبق لها مثيل.
وكشفت شركة التكنولوجيا الصينية "Insta360" عن الصور المذهلة لكوكب الأرض في ظل ظلام الفضاء، التي التقطتها كاميرتان متصلتان بالأقمار الصناعية التي تدور حول الأرض. (سبوتنيك)
 
