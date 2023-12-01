أول كاميرا "360 درجة" في الفضاء تلتقط صورا مذهلة وعالية الدقة للأرض

Portrait of the blue planet! Chinese camera manufacturer Insta360 on Tuesday released a set of #Earth photos taken by its self-developed #panoramic camera. The camera is mounted on a #satellite orbiting 500 km away from Earth, which was launched on Jan 15 this year. pic.twitter.com/Ao9LPBfU34
— China Science (@ChinaScience) November 29, 2023
