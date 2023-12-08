لحظات مخيفة جدّاً... طائرة هبطت إضطراريّاً بعد اشتعالها (فيديو)

🔴A Boeing-737 passenger plane belonging to the Russian airline S7 was forced to make an emergency landing during the Novosibirsk-Moscow flight.
▪️This was due to the failure of one of the plane's engines. pic.twitter.com/B3a77ZIfrh
— Conflict Index (@ConflictIndex) December 8, 2023
