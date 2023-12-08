Advertisement

لحظات مخيفة جدّاً... طائرة هبطت إضطراريّاً بعد اشتعالها (فيديو)

08-12-2023 | 05:55
اضطرت طائرة تابعة لشركة طيران روسية من طراز "بوينغ 737" إلى الهبوط اضطراريا بعد أن تسببت انفجارات صغيرة في اشتعال النيران في كلا المحركين أثناء الإقلاع.

وكانت طائرة الخطوط الجوية "إس 7" تقلّ 175 راكبا في طريقها من نوفوسيبيرسك، ثالث أكبر مدينة في روسيا، إلى العاصمة  موسكو.

وقال الركاب إن الحريق اندلع عندما كانت الطائرة على المدرج. (سكاي نيوز)
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

