للمرة الأولى منذ حرب الـ2006 في لبنان... الجيش الإسرائيلي يسقط معداته من الجو

أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه أسقط جواً نحو 7 أطنان من المعدات للمئات من جنوده الذين يحاربون في خان يونس، جنوبي قطاع غزة.

و حسب ما نقلت صحيفة "تايمز أوف إسرائيل"، فإن هذه هي المرة الأولى، منذ حرب لبنان عام 2006، التي يقوم فيها الجيش الإسرائيلي بإسقاط معدات من الجو لقواته على الأرض.

ويظهر مقطع فيديو، نشره الجيش الإسرائيلي، طائرة نقل من طراز "C-130J"، تابعة للسرب 103 في سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، وهي تقوم بإسقاط المعد ات.

The IDF says it has airdropped some 7 tons of equipment to hundreds of troops of the 98th Division's Commando Brigade who are operating in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza.



It says this is the first time since the 2006 2nd Lebanon War that the IDF is airdropping equipment… pic.twitter.com/4vugeg1y2D