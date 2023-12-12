Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الصحة العالمية: قلقون من احتجاز الكوادر الطبية في غزة

Lebanon 24
12-12-2023 | 06:08
عبر المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس عن قلقه البالغ إزاء استمرار عمليات تفتيش القوافل الطبية واحتجاز العاملين في مجال الصحة بقطاع غزة.

وقال غيبريسوس على منصة "إكس"  إن بعثة تقودها منظمة الصحة كانت في طريقها إلى المستشفى الأهلي، جرى إيقافها مرتين عند حاجز للقوات الإسرائيلية، وذلك خلال توجهها إلى شمال القطاع غزة، وفي طريق عودتها، وأن بعض العاملين في الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني الذين كانوا ضمن البعثة جرى احتجازهم في المرتين.

كما أضاف أنه مع دخول البعثة إلى مدينة غزة، أصيبت الشاحنات التي تحمل إمدادات طبية وسيارة إسعاف بالرصاص.

وأوضح أنه في طريق عودتها، صدرت تعليمات لبعض المرضى والعاملين بالهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني بمغادرة سيارات الإسعاف عند نقطة التفتيش والتعريف عن هويتهم، كما تم احتجاز بعض العاملين في قطاع الصحة واستجوابهم لعدة ساعات.

كذلك أشار إلى أنه بسبب ذلك الاحتجاز، توفي أحد المرضى في الطريق بسبب خطورة إصابته والتأخير في حصوله على العلاج.

وقال مدير المنظمة "سكان غزة لهم الحق في الحصول على الرعاية الصحية. يجب حماية النظام الصحي حتى في الحرب".
 
