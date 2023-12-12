الصحة العالمية: قلقون من احتجاز الكوادر الطبية في غزة

We received greater detail on Saturday’s high-risk @WHO-led mission in #Gaza to Al-Ahli Hospital. We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk.
The mission was stopped twice at the Wadi Gaza… https://t.co/DG4uxYSNBw
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 12, 2023
We received greater detail on Saturday’s high-risk @WHO-led mission in #Gaza to Al-Ahli Hospital. We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk.
The mission was stopped twice at the Wadi Gaza… https://t.co/DG4uxYSNBw