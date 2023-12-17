Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو لجنديّ يُثير جدلاً كبيراً في تل أبيب... هذا ما أعلنه عن قتلى الجيش الإسرائيليّ

Lebanon 24
17-12-2023 | 05:15
انتشر فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعيّ، لضابط إسرائيلي يُخاطب طلاباً، ويدعوهم إلى الالتحاق بصفوف الجيش، بعد خسارة ما يقارب 1300 قتيل.

وظهر الضابط وهو يقول إنّ "جندياً يموت كل 5 دقائق".

كما ألمح إلى أن كل تلك الخسائر تسجل والحرب لم تبدأ بعد. (العربية)
 
 
 
