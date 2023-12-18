Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إخلاء مطار في ولاية فلوريدا الأميركية لسبب أمني (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
18-12-2023 | 01:18
أخلي مطار فورت لودرديل الدولي في ولاية فلوريدا الأميركية بسبب تهديد بوجود قنبلة، فيما نصح أمن المطار والشرطة الجميع بمغادرة ردهة المطار.

وكتبت سلطات المطار في منشور عبر منصة "X": "تحذير السفر: نظرا لتطور حادث متعلق بالأمن، قامت سلطات إنفاذ القانون بإخلاء الطابق العلوي من المبنى رقم 1 وأغلقت موقتا صالة المغادرة في ظل قدر كبير من الحذر حتى إشعار آخر. سيتم نشر التحديثات عند توفر المزيد من المعلومات".

بدوره، أعلن لمكتب عمدة مقاطعة بروارد، أن عناصره استجابوا لتهديد بوجود قنبلة حوالي الساعة 5:26 مساء يوم الأحد بالتوقيت المحلي، وتم اعتقال رجل للتحقيق معه.

وذكر أنه من باب الاحتياط، تم إخلاء الطابق العلوي من المبنى رقم 1 بينما تقوم فرقة المتفجرات بالتحقيق في مكان الحادث.

وفي وقت لاحق، أعلنت سلطات المطار أن" قوات إنفاذ القانون قامت بتطهير الحادث الأمني في المبنى رقم 1 وعادت جميع عمليات الطرق والمطار بالمطار إلى طبيعتها".
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
