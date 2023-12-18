إخلاء مطار في ولاية فلوريدا الأميركية لسبب أمني (فيديو)

🚨#UPDATE: Officials confirm that there’s an ongoing security incident Airport officials say this was due to a Bomb threat. A Male suspect has been taken into custody for questioning while the Bomb Squad continues to investigate the entrance to the Departures roadway is… pic.twitter.com/uFNhC3TnYl
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 18, 2023
🚨#UPDATE: Officials confirm that there’s an ongoing security incident Airport officials say this was due to a Bomb threat. A Male suspect has been taken into custody for questioning while the Bomb Squad continues to investigate the entrance to the Departures roadway is… pic.twitter.com/uFNhC3TnYl