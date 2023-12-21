Advertisement

جنديّة إسرائيليّة ترتكب خطأ كبيراً... وقفت بوجه دبابة أثناء إطلاقها قذيفة شاهدوا كيف كانت النتيجة

Lebanon 24
21-12-2023 | 12:24
Doc-P-1143840-638387838342064713.jpg
Doc-P-1143840-638387838342064713.jpg photos 0
أظهر مقطع فيديو انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعيّ، جنديّة إسرائيليّة تقف في وجه دبابة، أثناء إطلاقها قذيفة، باتّجاه مناطق قطاع غزة.
 
وانتقد رواد مواقع التواصل هذا المشهد المتهوّر، بينما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه فتح تحقيقا في الحادث. (العربية)
 
 
