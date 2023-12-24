Advertisement

عربي-دولي

تفاصيل "مخيفة".. نتنياهو تنبّأ بهجوم 7 تشرين قبل 6 أعوام ماذا قال عنه؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-12-2023 | 07:19
A-
A+
Doc-P-1144796-638390243713939893.jpeg
Doc-P-1144796-638390243713939893.jpeg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قدم رئيس وزراء العدو الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قبل 6 أعوام، وصفا دقيقا للأحداث التي وقعت لاحقا في 7 تشرين الأول 2023، دون أن يعلم ذلك، وذلك في فيديو انتشر مؤخرا تمت مقارنته بالأحداث الحالية.

ونشرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، الخميس، لقطات من جلسة للكنيست عام 2017، وصف فيها نتنياهو خطط حركة المقاومة الإسلامية حماس بتفاصيل "مخيفة"، على حد وصف صحيفة "تايمز أوف إسرائيل".

وقال نتنياهو خلال الجلسة التي عقدتها لجنة رقابة الدولة في الكنيست لمناقشة تقرير حول حرب غزة ضد حماس في عام 2014: "حماس لديها خطة عملياتية لهجوم متعدد المحاور، بما في ذلك إطلاق آلاف الصواريخ على المدن الإسرائيلية، وغارات كوماندوز بحرية، وطائرات شراعية معلقة، وتوغلات من عشرات الأنفاق، بعضها يقع في الأراضي (الإسرائيلية)".
 
 
Advertisement


وخلال المناقشة المشحونة والتي استمرت 3 ساعات ونصف الساعة، وصف نتنياهو "القوات الخاصة" التي كانت حماس تدربها من أجل قتل واختطاف الإسرائيليين، في إشارة إلى كتائب عز الدين القسام، الجناح العسكري للحركة. وقال نتنياهو: "لقد قدّروا أنهم إذا تمكنوا من مفاجأتنا، فيمكنهم وضع الخطة موضع التنفيذ".


ويبدو السيناريو الذي وصفه رئيس وزراء العدو الإسرائيلي، مشابهاً للأحداث التي وقعت بعد حوالي 6 سنوات في 7 تشرين الأول، عندما تسلل حوالي 3000 من مسلحي حماس عبر الحدود إلى إسرائيل من قطاع غزة عن طريق البر والجو والبحر، وقاموا بعمليات عسكرية نتجت عن مقتل 1200 شخص واختطاف أكثر من 240 آخرين تحت غطاء سيل من آلاف الصواريخ التي تم إطلاقها على البلدات والمدن الإسرائيلية. (سكاي نيوز)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:00 | 2023-12-24
07:15 | 2023-12-24
06:45 | 2023-12-24
06:40 | 2023-12-24
06:35 | 2023-12-24
06:25 | 2023-12-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24