Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ماسك يتحدث عن أهم سلاح في الحروب.. ما هو؟

Lebanon 24
25-12-2023 | 10:45
A-
A+
Doc-P-1145183-638391204388878541.jpg
Doc-P-1145183-638391204388878541.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
كتب رجل الأعمال الأميركي إيلون ماسك في تغريدة على موقع إكس أن "القوة الاقتصادية هي أساس الحرب".
 
 
Advertisement


جاء ذلك ردا على مواطنه رجل الأعمال ديفيد ساكس، الذي شارك تغريدة للمستخدم OSINT Mercury على موقع إكس أيضاً، تحدثت عن فشل برنامج مقاتلات "إف-35"، بسبب أن "عائد الاستثمار ومخرجات التصنيع وسلسلة التوريد تعني أكثر بكثير من مجرد التكنولوجيا".

وتابع المستخدم أن لوجستيات سلسلة التوريد للصيانة سيئة على نحو خاص بالنسبة لـ"إف-35"، وهو السبب الرئيسي وراء فشل تحقيق جميع أهداف الاستعداد الشهرية لأكثر من 4 سنوات حتى الآن.

وقال: "بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة قد يكون لطائرة "إف-35" تأثير أكبر على ساحة المعركة من طائرة J20 الصينية، إلا أن لوجستيات مسرح العمليات تجعل من الأولى طائرة غير فعالة، والأهم من ذلك أن معدل التصنيع يتزايد بشكل أسرع بالنسبة لـJ20 مقارنة بـ "إف-35" عاما بعد عام".

وخلص المستخدم إلى أنه "كقاعدة عامة: فإن الدولة التي تستطيع تصنيع الذخائر على نطاق واسع بكلفة أقل ولفترة أطول، هي الدولة التي تفوز في أي نزاع طويل الأمد حتى ولو كانت التكنولوجيا غير قابلة للمقارنة ولو من بعيد".

وديفيد ساكس رجل أعمال وكاتب ومستثمر في شركات تكنولوجيا الإنترنت. (العربية)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
13:07 | 2023-12-25
13:06 | 2023-12-25
12:51 | 2023-12-25
12:17 | 2023-12-25
12:16 | 2023-12-25
12:00 | 2023-12-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24