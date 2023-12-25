ماسك يتحدث عن أهم سلاح في الحروب.. ما هو؟

“As a general rule: the nation that can manufacture munitions at scale, for a lower unit cost, for a longer period of time, wins in any prolonged conflict in which the technology is even remotely comparable.” https://t.co/Dy2vL2CTuU
— David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 24, 2023
