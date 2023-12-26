بالفيديو.. انفجار قرب السفارة الاسرائيلية في هذا البلد

🚨🇮🇳🇮🇱BREAKING: EXPLOSION REPORTED NEAR ISRAELI EMBASSY IN INDIA (UPDATED)
Delhi Police received an emergency call about an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in India's capital.
Delhi Police find no evidence of explosion after a thorough inspection, following an unidentified… pic.twitter.com/LIhiBQfwmK
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 26, 2023
