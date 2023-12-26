Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إلغاء رحلات جويّة... عواصف ثلجية تضرب وسط الولايات المتحدة

Lebanon 24
26-12-2023 | 16:59
Doc-P-1145638-638392321291053949.jpg
Doc-P-1145638-638392321291053949.jpg photos 0
ضربت عاصفة ثلجية معظم أنحاء وسط الولايات المتحدة، وتسببت في تأخير وإلغاء عشرات الرحلات في المطارات في ولاية كولورادو.

وفي مطار دنفر الدولي كانت هناك 200 حالة تأخير و18 حالة إلغاء. (روسيا اليوم)
 
