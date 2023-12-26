إلغاء رحلات جويّة... عواصف ثلجية تضرب وسط الولايات المتحدة

The unexpected snowstorm hits WeatherNation HQ! Nature's surprise is a reminder of the unpredictable weather in East Colorado. Drive safe and be cautious in the blizzard conditions. ❄️ #ColoradoWeather #SnowSurprise #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/qHuqkl2rc9
— Adam Johnson (@AdamAdamjhonson) December 26, 2023
