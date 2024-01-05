Advertisement

عربي-دولي

هل تذكرون الشاب هشام؟.. هذه أحدث صور له من داخل المستشفى

Lebanon 24
05-01-2024 | 07:55
A-
A+
Doc-P-1148954-638400636567899831.jpg
Doc-P-1148954-638400636567899831.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
بعدما انقلبت حياة الشاب الفلسطيني هشام عورتاني، البالغ من العمر 20، رأساً على عقب إثر هجوم غادر أواخر تشرين الثاني الماضي شلّه من وسطه إلى أخمص قدميه، ظهر جالساً على كرسي متحرك وإلى جانبه عدد من الأصدقاء والكوميدي المصري الشهير باسم يوسف.

وأوضح يوسف أن هشام طالب فلسطيني كان يمشي مع صديقيه في إحدى الولايات الأميركية، واضعاً الكوفية الفلسطينية حين هاجمهم أحد المارة وأطلق الرصاص نحوهم، ليصاب هشام برصاصة استقرت في عموده الفقري وأفقدته القدرة على المشي.

كما كشف يوسف أن الشاب كان يتمنى أن يحضر عرضه المسرحي لكن يبدو أن الأطباء ما زالوا متحفظين على خروجه. (العربية)
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:17 | 2024-01-05
12:08 | 2024-01-05
11:36 | 2024-01-05
11:06 | 2024-01-05
11:00 | 2024-01-05
10:49 | 2024-01-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24