"It will be impossible to win the war if we do not destroy #UNRWA, and this destruction must begin immediately".
During a discussion in the Israeli parliament, an official calls for the destruction of the UNRWA. #UN #GazaAttack pic.twitter.com/A5lGkkAT9i
— East West Group 🇮🇩🇧🇦🇹🇷🇩🇪🇵🇸 (@MoneyMasterGuru) January 6, 2024
"It will be impossible to win the war if we do not destroy #UNRWA, and this destruction must begin immediately".
During a discussion in the Israeli parliament, an official calls for the destruction of the UNRWA. #UN #GazaAttack pic.twitter.com/A5lGkkAT9i