حديثها أثار الكثير من الجدل... بماذا طالبت مسؤولة إسرائيليّة لـ"كسب الحرب فوراً" في غزة؟

06-01-2024 | 05:19
تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماع فيديو لحديث أثار جدلاً كبيراً، لمسؤولة إسرائيلية خلال مناقشة في مجلس النواب.

وقالت المسؤولة السابقة في وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية  نوغا أربيل: "لن يكون من الممكن كسب الحرب إذا لم نُدمّر "الأونروا". هذا التدمير يجب أن يبدأ على الفور". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

