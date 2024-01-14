بالفيديو... ثوران بركان في آيسلندا!

‼️🚨 New eruption in #Iceland
I’ve just woken up to the news and a million messages in my inbox. Thank you.
For speed, here’s video of what’s happening now. I’lll post again when I’ve caught up on all the news.
Let me know what you’ve heard…. pic.twitter.com/MQAPu8GiBk
— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 14, 2024
‼️🚨 New eruption in #Iceland
I’ve just woken up to the news and a million messages in my inbox. Thank you.
For speed, here’s video of what’s happening now. I’lll post again when I’ve caught up on all the news.
Let me know what you’ve heard…. pic.twitter.com/MQAPu8GiBk