عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... ثوران بركان في آيسلندا!

Lebanon 24
14-01-2024 | 05:18
ثار بركان يقع شمال بلدة غريندافيك في جنوب غرب آيسلندا في ساعة مبكرة من اليوم الأحد، قرب موقع ثوران بركاني في كانون الاول الماضي، وفق مكتب الأرصاد الآيسلندي.

وكتب مكتب الأرصاد الجوية: "لقد ظهر صدع على جانبي السدود التي بدأ بناؤها شمال جريندافيك".

وأظهرت الصور انبعاثات من الحمم البرتقالية المتوهجة تنطلق في سماء الشتاء المظلمة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
