أوّل ظهور علنيّ لوزير دفاع أميركا بعد دخوله المستشفى... هكذا بدا (فيديو)

🇺🇸 Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin took part in a video conference on Ukraine for the first time since his hospitalization and called on others not to hesitate in their support amid the reduction in American aid. pic.twitter.com/Dl2h3qiz3E
— S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 23, 2024
