عربي-دولي

أوّل ظهور علنيّ لوزير دفاع أميركا بعد دخوله المستشفى... هكذا بدا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-01-2024 | 13:38
في أول ظهور علني منذ دخوله المستشفى، أكد وزير الدفاع الأميركي لويد أوستن، أن بلاده مستمرة في العمل على توصيل المساعدات الأمنية لأوكرانيا، مشددا على التركيز على الاحتياجات العسكرية لكييف، من أجل الدفاع عن نفسها.


وشدد على مواصلة العمل مع "الحلفاء والشركاء" الذين أظهروا التزاما بأمن أوكرانيا المستدام. (العربية)
 
 
