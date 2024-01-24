Advertisement

عربي-دولي

هلع كبير داخل قاعدة عسكريّة أميركيّة... إليكم بالفيديو ما جرى!

Lebanon 24
24-01-2024 | 07:24
وثق فيديو متداول لحظات مرعبة لاجتياح أمواج عاتية قاعدة عسكرية أميركية.

وحطمت الأمواج بشكل مفاجئ أبواب القاعدة الموجودة في جزر مارشال غربي المحيط الهادئ، وتسببت بتطاير الأثاث وكسر الزجاج، واندفعت إلى داخل القاعة، لتستمر المياه بالتدفق إلى المبنى، بينما حاول الأشخاص بالداخل الإمساك بقطع الأثاث للمحافظة على توازنهم، وسط حالة من الهلع.

ولاحقا، اضطرت قيادة الجيش الأميركي لإجلاء الأفراد غير العاملين في البعثة، في أعقاب هذه الحادثة التي وصفت بأنها غير عادية بشكل كبير.

ووقع الحادث عندما اجتاحت أمواج ناجمة عن الطقس يتراوح ارتفاعها من 3 إلى 4 أقدام عبر جزيرة روي نامور، وهي جزيرة تقع في الجزء الشمالي من جزر مارشال. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
فيديو
