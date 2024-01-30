من مستشفى بريطاني إلى أطفال غزة.. رسالة تضامن(فيديو)

St. Thomas' Hospital in London displaying the pictures and names of Palestinian children murdered and injured in Gaza.
Amazing show of solidarity from those who care for the most vulnerable.
The political ‘leaders’ do not speak for the people.
pic.twitter.com/T5hCTOZQ5U
— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 29, 2024
