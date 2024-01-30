Advertisement

من مستشفى بريطاني إلى أطفال غزة.. رسالة تضامن(فيديو)

30-01-2024 | 00:05
Doc-P-1158503-638421956309500827.jpg
Doc-P-1158503-638421956309500827.jpg photos 0
تضامن مستشفى سانت توماس في العاصمة البريطانية، لندن، بشكل مؤثر عبر عرض مقطع مصور على  جدرانه مع عبارة "لا تشح بنظرك"، مع صورة لطفل من غزة فقد إحدى رجليه.

وبحسب منظمة "أنقذوا الطفولة"، فإن أكثر من 11 ألف طفل قتلوا في الغارات الجوية والعمليات البرية الإسرائيلية، بحسب أرقام وزارة الصحة في غزة، مع وجود آلاف آخرين في عداد المفقودين.
 
في سياق متصل، شدد وزير الخارجية البريطاني ديفيد كاميرون، الخميس الماضي، على ضرورة زيادة تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة، الذي يواجه حجما "لا يمكن تصوره" من المعاناة.

وقال كاميرون إن "المملكة المتحدة وقطر تعملان على إيصال المزيد من المساعدات إلى القطاع المحاصر، حيث سيتم نقل أول شحنة مشتركة تحوي 17 طنا من الخيام، الخميس".

وجاء تصريح وزير الخارجية البريطاني في أثناء وجوده في المنطقة لبحث الوضع في غزة.

وذكر بيان وزارة الخارجية البريطانية: "خلال الزيارة، سيشهد الوزير كاميرون عن كثب عملية تحميل المساعدات الإنسانية المقدمة من المملكة المتحدة وقطر على متن طائرة متجهة إلى مصر، وبعد ذلك ستتوجه برا إلى غزة".(عربي21)
المصدر: عربي 21

