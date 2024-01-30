Advertisement

عربي-دولي

حادث مروري مرعب بالمكسيك..والجثث متفحّمة! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-01-2024 | 23:04
قضى 19 شخصا وأصيب 22 آخرون في اصطدام بين حافلة للركاب وشاحنة لنقل البضائع في ولاية سينالوا في شمال غرب المكسيك، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات المحلية.

ووقع الاصطدام الذي أدى احتراق الحافلة والشاحنة بالكامل في منطقة إيلوتا التي تعد مقصدا سياحيا.

وقال المدّعية العامة في ولاية سينالوا ساره كينيونيز "أحصينا 19 جثة. سيستغرق التعرّف إليها بعض الوقت، نظرا إلى أنها متفحّمة".

وأضافت "كلما توفرت لدينا بيانات للأشخاص المتوفين، سنشاركها وكذلك الأمر بالنسبة لبيانات الأشخاص الذين قضوا في المستشفيات".

وكانت الحافلة قد انطلقت من مدينة غوادالاخارا وكانت متجهة إلى لوس موتشيس في ولاية سينالوا التي تعرف أيضا بأنها أحد معاقل عصابات الإتجار بالمخدرات في المكسيك.
 
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
01:08 | 2024-01-31
00:37 | 2024-01-31
00:31 | 2024-01-31
00:27 | 2024-01-31
00:25 | 2024-01-31
00:24 | 2024-01-31
