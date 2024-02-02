Advertisement

عربي-دولي

وجهه مشوّه بشكل واضح... الشرطة البريطانية تكشف هوية مروع بريطانيا بالأسيد (صور)

Lebanon 24
02-02-2024 | 00:00
كشفت الشرطة هوية منفذ اعتداء بالأسيد على أم وابنتيها العاصمة البريطانية لندن، بعدما فر من مكان الحادث حيث أظهرت كاميرات المراقبة وجهه خلال شرائه زجاجة ماء من أحد المتاجر.

فقد كشفت شرطة سكوتلاند يارد عن هوية الرجل المطلوب بتهمة الهجوم الكيميائي بجنوب لندن، وحذرت الجمهور من الاقتراب منه.

وذكرت الشرطة أن المشتبه به، ويدعى عبد الشكور إيزيدي، من نيوكاسل، يعاني من إصابات خطيرة في الجانب الأيمن من وجهه، بحسب "تليغراف" البريطانية.
 
وفر المشتبه به من مكان الحادث مباشرة بعد الهجوم، وأظهرت صور لكاميرات المراقبة نشرتها شرطة العاصمة، علامات سوداء على عينه اليمنى والجزء العلوي من وجهه أثناء شراء زجاجة ماء في متجر شمال لندن.

فيما علمت صحيفة "التليغراف" أن المنفذ لاجئ رُفض طلبه مرتين في المملكة المتحدة قبل السماح له بالبقاء بعد أن ادعى أنه تحول إلى المسيحية.

والمشتبه به يدعى عبد الشكور إيزيدي وعمر 35 عاما، والذي وصل بشكل غير قانوني إلى البلاد على متن شاحنة في عام 2016، ادعى أن حياته ستكون في خطر إذا أعيد إلى موطنه أفغانستان.

كما أُدين إيزيدي بارتكاب جريمة جنسية في عام 2018. ومن المفهوم أنه تم رفض طلب اللجوء مرتين قبل أن يُمنح إذنًا بالبقاء في عام 2021 أو 2022 بعد أن أكد كاهن تحوله وجادل بأنه "ملتزم تماماً" بدينه الجديد.
المصدر: العربية
