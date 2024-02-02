Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: كارثة هزت المنازل في فلوريدا.. سقوط طائرة خفيفة وهذا عدد القتلى

Lebanon 24
02-02-2024 | 01:27
A-
A+
Doc-P-1159728-638424607365916515.jpg
Doc-P-1159728-638424607365916515.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قتل عدد من الأشخاص في أميركا، جراء سقوط طائرة خفيفة في حديقة منزل بمنطقة كليرووتر في ولاية فلوريدا، وفق ما أعلنت وسائل إعلام أميركية.

وقال ستيفن أسكاري، أحد سكان كليرووتر، إنه سمع ما بدا وكأنه انفجار مساء الخميس هز شقته بأكملها، مضيفا: "لقد رأينا عمودا ضخما من الدخان يتصاعد".
 
 
Advertisement


وأفادت تقارير بأنه في الوقت الذي تلقى فيه مسؤولون مكالمة هاتفية بشأن حريق في حديقة منزل متنقل، كان هناك تقرير عن طائرة تواجه حالة طوارئ في أحد المطارات. وفي نهاية المطاف، اختفت الطائرة عن الرادار على بعد حوالي 3 أميال شمال المدرج، وهو نفس موقع حديقة المنزل المتنقل.
 


وقال متحدث باسم إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية إن الطائرة وهي من طراز Beechcraft Bonanza V35 ذات محرك واحد، تحطمت في المنطقة السكنية بعد أن أبلغ الطيار عن عطل في المحرك.

وتقع كليرووتر التي يسكنها أكثر من 110 آلاف نسمة على بعد حوالي 23 ميلا غرب تامبا على الساحل الغربي الأوسط لفلوريدا. (روسيا اليوم)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
04:38 | 2024-02-02
04:33 | 2024-02-02
04:30 | 2024-02-02
04:26 | 2024-02-02
04:13 | 2024-02-02
04:08 | 2024-02-02
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24