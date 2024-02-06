Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد إصابته بمرض السرطان... شاهدوا بالصور أوّل إطلالة للملك تشارلز

Lebanon 24
06-02-2024 | 11:26
ظهر ملك بريطانيا تشارلز الثالث اليوم، علنا للمرة الأولى منذ كشف إصابته بالسرطان.

وظهر تشارلز في صور مغادرا مقره في كلارنس هاوس قرب قصر باكينغهام في سيارة مع الملكة كاميلا.

كما يُعتقد أنه يستعد للسفر على متن مروحية إلى سندريغهام، أحد المقرات الملكية في شرق إنكلترا. (العربية)
 
 
